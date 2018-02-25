VIDEO: Esquiador rescata a 90 perritos de ser comidos en Corea del Sur

(NOTICIAS YA).-Podrá no llevarse ninguna medalla, pero el esquiador norteamericano Gus Kenworthy, se llevó la admiración de miles con el rescate de decenas de perritos, mismos que estaban destinados a ser comidos en Corea del Sur.
En una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, Gus Kenworthy, miembro del equipo de esquiadores de los Estados Unidos, compartió su experiencia y lo que sintió al visitar, junto con la organización Humane Society International, una granja de cría de perros, para el consumo humano.
Kenworthy y su pareja, Matthew Wilkas, visitaron una de las 17 mil granjas de carne de perro de Corea del Sur, país donde el consumo de la misma sigue siendo legal.
This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶
En la publicación, la pareja sostenía en sus manos a un pequeño cachorrito blanco con gris, que era solo uno de los 90 perros que se encontraban en la granja donde, de acuerdo al deportista, las condiciones de vida eran deplorables e inhumanas.
“No intento cambiar la cultura del consumo de carne de perro en Corea, pero el trato que reciben estos perros es inhumano“, dijo en su post.
Reporta People que, a pesar de que al esquiador se le informó que la granja que visitaron era una de las que tenía “mejores condiciones” para los animales, siguió encontrando casos de negligencia, desnutrición y extremo maltrato.
El esquiador y la Humane Society lograron convencer al dueño de la granja de cerrar sus instalaciones, y rescataron a los 90 perritos que se encontraban en ella. Los animalitos serán traslados a los Estados Unidos y Canadá, donde se les buscará un hogar responsable.
Kenworthy no es el único atleta que rescató perritos de granjas de consumo en Corea del Sur. La patinadora canadiense Meagan Duhamel es también una de las que se unió a esta causa. Ambos esperan inspirar a otras personas a seguir sus pasos y acabar con el maltrato animal.