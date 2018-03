Winds are starting to pick up across the state, toppling 🌳 🌳 onto the lines. When branches or uprooted trees get tangled in the electric wires, they can become energized and are just as dangerous as a downed wire. Stay away, call 911, and 📞 us at 1-800-592-2000.

— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) March 2, 2018