3 Alarms were struck last night for a fire in an apartment building on Joanne Drive. Numerous mutual aid communities responded to the fire and to cover the town.

Click the link below for more detailed information on the fire. https://t.co/P6Y7VKrkV5 pic.twitter.com/wRUJtJGzi3

— Ashland Fire (@AshlandMAFire) March 5, 2018