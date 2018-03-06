Por fin descubre con que taparse el acné y sorprende

So I’m very fussy & scared when I pick a foundation. I love going bare faced but when I like to glam up I really do! I don’t want a foundation that makes my acne look worse than what it is. I don’t want a foundation that can see my green corrector beneath. I want a foundation that can lock in my discolouration & prone acne! I never in a million years would think my go to foundation would be a drugstore product! I always thought the more expensive the product the better the outcome! __________________________________ @makeuprevolution foundation is GOD SENT. This foundation is ONLY £5! It has the same coverage or even better than some high end products! You only need one light layer of it & your good to go! __________________________________ If your on a budget at school or college or whatever it is! This product is deffo for EVERYONE! Not just the people on pr lists or the rich kids! EVERYONE 😘❤️ ________________________________________ #wakeupandmakeup #mua #makeuptutorial #makeup #makeuprevolution #glamvids #hudabeauty #fentybeauty #fakeupfix #fakeuproom #brian_champagne @brian_champagne @fakeupfix @fakeuproom @wakeupandmakeup @wakeup2slay @adam_minto70 @makeupartists_worldwide @fakeupfix @eyegalore

A post shared by Kadeeja Khan (@emeraldxbeauty) on Feb 15, 2018 at 1:23pm PST