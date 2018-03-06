Por fin descubre con que taparse el acné y sorprende

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los videos de maquillistas cada vez agarran más popularidad. Sin embargo, una bloguera arrasó con las visitas tras descubrir con que producto se tapa más el acné del rostro.
Kadeeja Khan, quien es conocida por sus tutoriales de maquillaje logró sobresalir de las demás, ya que no le importa mostrar su cara con imperfecciones y ayuda con consejos para cubrirlas.
En esta ocasión, dice haber encontrado el producto que logra ocultar el acné. Lo más sorprendente para ella es que dice haber encontrado el producto en una farmacia. En su descripción del video que subió a Instagram, menciona que creía que un producto efectivo tenía que costar caro y aquí demuestra todo lo contrario.
Según Khan, la base en barra de Makeup Revolution elimina la irritación y marcas de acné.
So I’m very fussy & scared when I pick a foundation. I love going bare faced but when I like to glam up I really do! I don’t want a foundation that makes my acne look worse than what it is. I don’t want a foundation that can see my green corrector beneath. I want a foundation that can lock in my discolouration & prone acne! I never in a million years would think my go to foundation would be a drugstore product! I always thought the more expensive the product the better the outcome! __________________________________ @makeuprevolution foundation is GOD SENT. This foundation is ONLY £5! It has the same coverage or even better than some high end products! You only need one light layer of it & your good to go! __________________________________ If your on a budget at school or college or whatever it is! This product is deffo for EVERYONE! Not just the people on pr lists or the rich kids! EVERYONE 😘❤️ ________________________________________ #wakeupandmakeup #mua #makeuptutorial #makeup #makeuprevolution #glamvids #hudabeauty #fentybeauty #fakeupfix #fakeuproom #brian_champagne @brian_champagne @fakeupfix @fakeuproom @wakeupandmakeup @wakeup2slay @adam_minto70 @makeupartists_worldwide @fakeupfix @eyegalore