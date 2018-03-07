FOTO: Muestra con orgullo sus estrías tras dar a luz a gemelos

(NOTICIAS YA).-Una madre británica compartió un inspirador mensaje que anima a otras a amar su figura postparto y pronto se hizo viral.
Emily Marson, quien dio a luz a gemelos el pasado diciembre, publico una fotografía en Instagram junto al mensaje, indicó el portal web Diario de Cuyo.
Después del parto, su cuerpo sufrió ese cambio físico que muchas temen, pero para ella no fue un problema, asegura.
“Es una publicación bastante personal, pero después de cuatro meses después de dar a luz, empiezo a abrazar lo que mi cuerpo se ha convertido”, escribió la joven.
Okay, this is quite a personal post but I am now 4 months postpartum and beginning to embrace what my body has become, I’ve housed two beautiful babies for 36 weeks and breastfed for 5 weeks. My pregnancy wasn’t exactly an easy ride these boys wanted to come out early and I was hospitalised a few times because of dehydration and early contractions, our bodies go through a lot, a lot of change and your body is put through an enormous amount and I am so proud of myself that I carried such beautiful children and gave them food, warmth and most importantly all the love that I never thought I had. With a scar that I will have for the rest of my life is a tiny sacrifice for a lifetime of beautiful memories with my family. Your stretch marks DO NOT define you, your scar DOES NOT define you, your flab DOES NOT define you. You are incredible, you are a mother and you are the light of your babies eyes. I wanted to share this to show the reality of our bodies and that it’s okay not to be perfect because in their eyes you are exactly that. #identicaltwins #twins #csectionrecovery #babies #brave #scar #csectionstrong #stretchmarks #beautiful #perfect
Marson invita a otras madres a ver más allá de lo estético y ver sus nuevos cuerpos como el símbolo de lo que han logrado, señaló el diario Independent.
“Con una cicatriz que tendré el resto de mi vida. Un pequeño sacrificio para toda una vida de bonitos recuerdos con mi familia”, testificó.
“Tus estrías no te definen, tu cicatriz no te define, tu flacidez no te define”
“Me ha llevado mucho tiempo aceptar quién soy y quiero ayudar a otras mujeres a aceptarse a sí mismas y sentirse guapas tal como son”, admitió.