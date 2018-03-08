Esta podría ser la peor tendencia de cejas hasta el momento
Esta podría ser la peor tendencia de cejas hasta el momento
Si pensabas que las extrañas tendencias de belleza habían pasado de moda, te equivocas.

(NOTICIAS YA).-De los creadores de las cejas onduladas, las “Nike” y las uñas con cabello, llegaron las que podrían ser las más extrañas hasta ahora.

Una entusiasta y creativa bloguera de belleza, Hanna, sorprendió en su cuenta Instagram hannahdoesmakeupp, con una especie de “uniceja” semicircular, a la que llamó ‘Halo Brow’, señaló el sitio web Indy 100.

Entre las impresionantes tendencias de belleza que las redes sociales nos han regalado, esta es una de las más.

LEE: La extraña moda de “cejas onduladas” que es tendencia en Instagram

“Estábamos hablando sobre la tendencia de la cola de pez y luego se nos ocurrió esto”, escribió la bloguera.

LEE: Cejas ‘Nike’: Otro extraño estilo que es tendencia en Instagram

Pero eso no es todo, pues fue un día un creativo para esta chica que también inventó la ‘ceja triple’.




