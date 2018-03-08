Esta podría ser la peor tendencia de cejas hasta el momento

HALO BROW🔥(follow @hannahdoesmakeupp if u see this) lollll so me and @daisyamalie were talking about the fishtail brow trend & then we came up with this😂😂 ~ @sleekmakeup vitality foundation in 04, and solstice highlight palette @sosu_bysuzannejackson primark Dubai lashes @nyxcosmetics tame and frame brow pomade, espresso ~~~ #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupblogger #beautyaddict #beautyguru #beauty #makeup #lipstick #foundation #eyeliner #nyx #fotd #nyx #uk #sleek #highlight #falselashes #morphe #morphebabes #bretmansvanity #wakeupandmakeup #like4like #eyebrows #featuremuas #mua #makeupartist #mue #makeupartistry #bbdaretoshare

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:01pm PST