Esta podría ser la peor tendencia de cejas hasta el momento

(NOTICIAS YA).-De los creadores de las cejas onduladas, las “Nike” y las uñas con cabello, llegaron las que podrían ser las más extrañas hasta ahora.
Si pensabas que las extrañas tendencias de belleza habían pasado de moda, te equivocas.
Una entusiasta y creativa bloguera de belleza, Hanna, sorprendió en su cuenta Instagram hannahdoesmakeupp, con una especie de “uniceja” semicircular, a la que llamó ‘Halo Brow’, señaló el sitio web Indy 100.
Entre las impresionantes tendencias de belleza que las redes sociales nos han regalado, esta es una de las más.
“Estábamos hablando sobre la tendencia de la cola de pez y luego se nos ocurrió esto”, escribió la bloguera.
HALO BROW🔥(follow @hannahdoesmakeupp if u see this) lollll so me and @daisyamalie were talking about the fishtail brow trend & then we came up with this😂😂 ~ @sleekmakeup vitality foundation in 04, and solstice highlight palette @sosu_bysuzannejackson primark Dubai lashes @nyxcosmetics tame and frame brow pomade, espresso ~~~ #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupblogger #beautyaddict #beautyguru #beauty #makeup #lipstick #foundation #eyeliner #nyx #fotd #nyx #uk #sleek #highlight #falselashes #morphe #morphebabes #bretmansvanity #wakeupandmakeup #like4like #eyebrows #featuremuas #mua #makeupartist #mue #makeupartistry #bbdaretoshare
Pero eso no es todo, pues fue un día un creativo para esta chica que también inventó la ‘ceja triple’.
TRIPLE BROW💙 inspired by the incredible @cakefaceben!! lol this is so extra but I love playing around with brows and pushing them to their limits😂 using @nyxcosmetics brow pomade @morphebrushes 35b ~~~ #bbloggers #beautyblogger #makeupblogger #beautyaddict #beautyguru #beauty #makeup #lipstick #foundation #eyeliner #nyx #fotd #nyx #uk #sleek #highlight #falselashes #morphe #morphebabes #bretmansvanity #wakeupandmakeup #like4like #eyebrows #featuremuas #mua #makeupartist #mue #makeupartistry @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina #itsmylookbook #undiscovered_muas