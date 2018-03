Dos bebés y sus padres mueren en homicidio-suicidio por posible divorcio

"Our hearts are broken. We lost half of our family to one person's selfish act." Tom Reardon, father of Samantha Field of Spanaway who was killed along with her two young children Ava & Ashen. Her husband Clint is suspected to shooting them then taking his own life. 6pm #komonews pic.twitter.com/TKjh6C1MM3

— Keith Eldridge (@KeithKOMO4) March 14, 2018