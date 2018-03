Aparece foto inédita de Selena y Luis Miguel juntos

"Buenos Amigos" is a ballad duet @selenaqofficial sang along side with Alvaro Torres. It peaked at #1 in June of 1992 on Billboard's 'Hot Latin Tracks'. The music video was filmed in Los Angeles, California. At the Tejano Music Awards while Selena and Alvaro were performing the duet, you can see Selena adjusting his collar before she resumes her part of the song. Selena was always attention to detail. ☺️#TejanoTuesday

A post shared by Selena Quintanilla (@selenaqofficial) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:27am PDT