VIDEO: Más de 18 autos se accidentan en la I-270 en Montgomery

Update (8a) SB I270 at least three (3) lanes OPEN @MDSHA, about 20 vehicles were involved in some way, @MDSP investigating, EMS evaluated many, only 4 injured persons transporting, incl 2 traumas, none of the injuries appear life-threatening https://t.co/apAqlIhNPM

— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 19, 2018