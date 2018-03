VIDEO: Su esposo la azotó 100 veces y una multitud intentó violarla

Bulandshahr: woman in her late 20s tied to a tree, FLOGGED & videographed by village court after husband Shravan accused her of having an affair with a neighbour. Village head Shersingh later molested her in a room to fprce her to stay quiet.

