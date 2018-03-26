Estos son los estrenos de Netflix para el mes de abril

(NOTICIAS YA).- Si eres de los amantes de quedarse en la casa para ver todas las series y películas nuevas que Netflix publica mensualmente pues debes prepararte porque en abril se estrenan muchas producciones.

Comenzando desde el domingo, 1 de abril Netflix estrenará más de 50 diferentes producciones populares. Entre las más populares se encuentran Despicable Me 3, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Mortal Kombat. Además el 13 de abril la nueva versión de Lost In Space llegará al famoso servicio de “streaming”.

Estas son los estrenos que llegan a Netflix para abril de 2018:

Domingo, 1 de abril

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

The Lost Boys

Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3

Lunes, 2 de abril

La Piloto: Season 1

Martes, 3 de abril

Fary Is the New Black

Jueves, 5 de abril

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

Viernes, 6 de abril

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

Sábado, 7 de abril

24 Hours to Live

Lunes, 9 de abril

AMO: Season 1

Martes, 10 de abril

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

Jueves, 12 de abril

Pickpockets

Viernes, 13 de abril

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not an Easy Man

Lost in Space: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

Domingo, 15 de abril

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Martes, 17 de abril

The Chalet: Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

Miércoles, 18 de abril

Friend Request

Pelé

Jueves, 19 de abril

Charité: Season 1

Chasing the Dragon

Viernes, 20 de abril

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

Sábado, 21 de abril

The Letdown: Season 1

Martes, 24 de abril

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

Miércoles, 25 de abril

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

Viernes, 27 de abril

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

The Week Of