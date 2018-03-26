Estos son los estrenos de Netflix para el mes de abril
Estos son los estrenos de Netflix para el mes de abril
En abril llega Despicable Me 3, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Mortal Kombat.

(NOTICIAS YA).- Si eres de los amantes de quedarse en la casa para ver todas las series y películas nuevas que Netflix publica mensualmente pues debes prepararte porque en abril se estrenan muchas producciones.

Comenzando desde el domingo, 1 de abril Netflix estrenará más de 50 diferentes producciones populares. Entre las más populares se encuentran Despicable Me 3, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Mortal Kombat. Además el 13 de abril la nueva versión de Lost In Space llegará al famoso servicio de “streaming”.

Estas son los estrenos que llegan a Netflix para abril de 2018:

Domingo, 1 de abril

A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
The Lost Boys
Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3

Lunes, 2 de abril

La Piloto: Season 1

Martes, 3 de abril

Fary Is the New Black

Jueves, 5 de abril

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3

Viernes, 6 de abril

6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

Sábado, 7 de abril

24 Hours to Live

Lunes, 9 de abril

AMO: Season 1

Martes, 10 de abril

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

Jueves, 12 de abril

Pickpockets

Viernes, 13 de abril

Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not an Easy Man
Lost in Space: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

Domingo, 15 de abril

Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds

Martes, 17 de abril

The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

Miércoles, 18 de abril

Friend Request
Pelé

Jueves, 19 de abril

Charité: Season 1
Chasing the Dragon

Viernes, 20 de abril

Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

Sábado, 21 de abril

The Letdown: Season 1

Martes, 24 de abril

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

Miércoles, 25 de abril

Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis

Viernes, 27 de abril

3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
The Week Of




