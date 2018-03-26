Estos son los estrenos de Netflix para el mes de abril

(NOTICIAS YA).- Si eres de los amantes de quedarse en la casa para ver todas las series y películas nuevas que Netflix publica mensualmente pues debes prepararte porque en abril se estrenan muchas producciones.
Comenzando desde el domingo, 1 de abril Netflix estrenará más de 50 diferentes producciones populares. Entre las más populares se encuentran Despicable Me 3, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Mortal Kombat. Además el 13 de abril la nueva versión de Lost In Space llegará al famoso servicio de “streaming”.
Estas son los estrenos que llegan a Netflix para abril de 2018:
Domingo, 1 de abril
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
The Lost Boys
Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3
Lunes, 2 de abril
La Piloto: Season 1
Martes, 3 de abril
Fary Is the New Black
Jueves, 5 de abril
Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
Viernes, 6 de abril
6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
Sábado, 7 de abril
24 Hours to Live
Lunes, 9 de abril
AMO: Season 1
Martes, 10 de abril
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
Jueves, 12 de abril
Pickpockets
Viernes, 13 de abril
Chef’s Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not an Easy Man
Lost in Space: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
Domingo, 15 de abril
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
Martes, 17 de abril
The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
Miércoles, 18 de abril
Friend Request
Pelé
Jueves, 19 de abril
Charité: Season 1
Chasing the Dragon
Viernes, 20 de abril
Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
Sábado, 21 de abril
The Letdown: Season 1
Martes, 24 de abril
Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up
Miércoles, 25 de abril
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
Viernes, 27 de abril
3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
The Week Of