VIDEO: Parte de Europa bajo una capa de nieve color naranja

Skiers in #Russia & Eastern #Europe woke up to an orange #Mars-looking landscape this weekend. #Sentinel2 captured the culprit: #Sahara sand being blown northwards by the wind. https://t.co/pcKmQBQHeh #OrangeSnow pic.twitter.com/Po3PnEnE5x

— ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) March 26, 2018