VIDEO: Le robó un beso a Cristiano Ronaldo y nadie pudo detenerlo

After Cancelo was sent off, there were multiple pitch invaders (including a midget?!?) who ran to try to get pictures with Ronaldo. Bizarre, but not surprising when #CR7 is around. They were eventually apprehended. #Portugal #TudoPorPortugal #PORxNED pic.twitter.com/OLyK7xR8qH

— Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) March 26, 2018