Descubren a estudiante de UCF con rifles y comportamiento sospechoso

Quick-thinking UCF staff helped UCFPD and federal law enforcement partners take swift actions in response to a man who displayed distressing changes in behavior and who owned high-powered firearms.

LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/fAxY7C1eSi

CAMPUS NOTE: https://t.co/XsRuSkIOYy pic.twitter.com/yPydghrMjq

— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) March 29, 2018