Policía busca vehículo con un bebé de 11 meses dentro

Please help us locate 11 month old LEO. He was kidnapped from 15400 block Gault St. Unattended running vehicle 2001 Infiniti G20 white in color California Plates 4SDK433 @lapdVanNuysDiv @911LAPD @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/6YNYvuBfza

— LAPD Van Nuys Div. (@lapdVanNuysDiv) April 3, 2018