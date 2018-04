Restaurante sirve ‘hamburguesas de tarántula’ y otras carnes exóticas

You may have heard we host a Tarantula Challenge as a part of Exotic Meat Month.

Anthony J., Ticket #907655

Dan W., Ticket #907661

Michael B., Ticket #907679

Give us a call and claim your tarantula, we've got them waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/7XyiNdndon

— Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 13, 2018