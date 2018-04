Retiran en EEUU 207 millones de huevos por temor a un brote de salmonela

The recalled eggs are sold under brands including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Sunshine Farms https://t.co/2BmioUH3Xa Consumers with these eggs shouldn’t eat them. Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund

— Scott Gottlieb, M.D. (@SGottliebFDA) April 15, 2018