Los médicos culparon a su sobrepeso por los síntomas pero era cáncer

Rebecca Hiles suffered from unexplained coughing fits for years. Her physicians told her she needed to lose weight. Finally, doctors did a more powerful CT-scan and found a tumor in her bronchial tube — she had to have her entire left lung removed: https://t.co/NboXb75FEe pic.twitter.com/jmIR3aRSLf

— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 17, 2018