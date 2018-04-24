Regresan los boletos a $20 para el “National Concert Week”

(NOTICIAS YA).- Live Nation anunció la venta de boletos a $20 para el “National Concert Week” en la ciudad de Tampa y otros estados.
La venta dará inicio el 30 de abril desde las 8:00 a.m. hasta el 8 de mayo.
La oferta estará hasta que duren los boletos.
A continuación te presentamos el lista de conciertos en la ciudad de Tampa:
3 Doors Down / Collective Soul — 11 de julio en Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
Alan Jackson — 11 de mayo en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch — 11 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult — 21 de julio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Charlie Puth — 31 de agosto en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
Chris Brown — 6 de julio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday — 7 de julio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Counting Crows / LIVE — 31 de julio en el Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
David Blaine — 6 de junio en el Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
Def Leppard / Journey — 18 de agosto en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
Erasure — 7 de julio en el Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
Game of Thrones — 21 de septiembre en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
G-Eazy — 7 de septiembre en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Hall & Oates / Train —22 de junio en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
Imagine Dragons — 10 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Janet Jackson — 7 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers — 26 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Joe Biden — 4 de junio en el Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
Kesha / Macklemore — 5 de agostos en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Kevin Hart — 4 de agosto en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
Kid Rock — 12 de octubre en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence — 17 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Logic — 17 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Luke Bryan — 23 de junio en el Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
Lynyrd Skynyrd — 25 de abril en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Maroon 5 — 16 de junio en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town — 3 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Ms. Lauryn Hill — 29 de julio en el Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
Niall Horan —22 de septiembre en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Pentatonix — 9 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Rascal Flatts — 20 de julio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Shania Twain — 2 de junio en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers — 14 de mayo en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers — 17 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
The Smashing Pumpkins — 25 de julio en el Amalie Arena, Tampa
Thirty Seconds To Mars — 30 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Vans Warped Tour — 4 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Weezer / Pixies — 23 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa