Regresan los boletos a $20 para el “National Concert Week”

Los boletos se venderán a finales de abril

(NOTICIAS YA).- Live Nation anunció la venta de boletos a $20 para el “National Concert Week” en la ciudad de Tampa y otros estados.

La venta dará inicio el 30 de abril desde las 8:00 a.m. hasta el 8 de mayo.

La oferta estará hasta que duren los boletos.

A continuación te presentamos el lista de conciertos en la ciudad de Tampa:

3 Doors Down / Collective Soul — 11 de julio en Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

Alan Jackson — 11 de mayo en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch — 11 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult  — 21 de julio en el  MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Charlie Puth — 31 de agosto en el Amalie Arena, Tampa

Chris Brown — 6 de julio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday — 7 de julio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Counting Crows / LIVE — 31 de julio en el Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

David Blaine — 6 de junio en el Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

Def Leppard / Journey — 18 de agosto en el Amalie Arena, Tampa

Erasure — 7 de julio en el Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

Game of Thrones — 21 de septiembre en el Amalie Arena, Tampa

G-Eazy — 7 de septiembre en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Hall & Oates / Train —22 de junio en el Amalie Arena, Tampa

Imagine Dragons — 10 de agosto en el  MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Janet Jackson — 7 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers — 26 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Joe Biden — 4 de junio en el Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

Kesha / Macklemore — 5 de agostos en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Kevin Hart — 4 de agosto en el Amalie Arena, Tampa

Kid Rock — 12 de octubre en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence — 17 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Logic — 17 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Luke Bryan — 23 de junio en el Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Lynyrd Skynyrd — 25 de abril en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Maroon 5 — 16 de junio en el Amalie Arena, Tampa

Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town — 3 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Ms. Lauryn Hill — 29 de julio en el Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg

Niall Horan —22 de septiembre en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Pentatonix — 9 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Rascal Flatts — 20 de julio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Shania Twain — 2 de junio en el  Amalie Arena, Tampa

Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers — 14 de mayo en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers — 17 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

The Smashing Pumpkins — 25 de julio en el Amalie Arena, Tampa

Thirty Seconds To Mars — 30 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Vans Warped Tour — 4 de agosto en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Weezer / Pixies — 23 de junio en el MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

 




