Se busca a hombre que mató a su esposa en Silver Spring

Ruel Francis Dempster II, age 30 – WANTED for first-degree MURDER of his wife. Anyone with info. about Dempster’s whereabouts urged to call MCP at 301-279-8000 (24/7 line) or Crime Solvers toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous. https://t.co/Sq908IzRVG pic.twitter.com/DlutKYfLHa

— Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) April 26, 2018