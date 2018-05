Artista pinta controversial mural de Trump decapitado en una escuela

They can try to #censor it but here it is guys!!!! 😂🤪😬👊🏻 #urwelcome #ftp #freedomofexpression #arteurbano #selapelaron #share lets make this #viral lol 😂 who wants some stickers??? 😉😁😬🤪 #kusinews #controversial

A post shared by Sasha (@mrs.mex) on May 2, 2018 at 6:33pm PDT