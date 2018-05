VIDEO: Niño de 4 años manipula con destreza un rifle en convención

A scene from the @NRA annual meeting in Dallas. 5,790 American children receive medical treatment each year for a gun-related injury; 21% of those injuries are unintentional. About 1,300 children die annually from a gun-related injury in the US. #NRAAM pic.twitter.com/6ONVhlJytG

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 6, 2018