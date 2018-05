VIDEO: Niño de 3 años queda atrapado en máquina de premios

#Palatine, IL: A call like no other as fire crews responded to a child trapped inside an arcade "claw crane" machine last night:

-Fire crews climbed into the machine to get the boy out

-Child was uninjured

-He got the prize ;-)#HappyMothersDay #PalatineFD #Rescue @PalatinePolice pic.twitter.com/1TnJuyKbY3

— Captured News (@CapturedNews) May 11, 2018