Madre apuñala a su hija de 11 y se escapa con su hija menor: Policía

***AMBER ALERT***

Suspect: TAHEERAH AHMID Black Female, 40's

Last Seen: 500 Mohawk Blvd

Missing: 7 Year Old (in serious danger)

Vehicle: 2005 Black Lexus RX300 (stock image below) pic.twitter.com/5xvf8pffcA

— Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) May 15, 2018