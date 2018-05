“Frijolero” escribe un empleado de Starbucks en bebida a cliente hispano

One of our cooks went in to @Starbucks on Gould & Foothill this morning in La Canada & out of all the names they can put on his cup they decide to put “beaner.” We called & complained & their excuse was they couldn’t understand him. Regardless; there are MANY names you can put pic.twitter.com/RBeCdw5cmq

— Priscilla Hernandez (@priscillaah2422) May 15, 2018