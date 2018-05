25 mil empleados del sindicato de casinos votan para hacer una huelga

BREAKING: Culinary & Bartenders Unions have voted to authorize a citywide strike. 25,000 union members participated in 2 vote session throughout the day and 99% voted yes. 50,000 workers eligible for a strike after June 1st. https://t.co/AOXyUBz1nu #OurFutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/KMl6yt6ZvT

— The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) May 23, 2018