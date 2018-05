Tuitea poderosa lección para su sobrino sobre “no acosar a las chicas”

My teenage nephew told me he asked a girl out and she turned him down. I said, "You know what to do now, right?" He said, "I know I know keep trying" and I said "NO. LEAVE HER ALONE. She gave you an answer." He was shocked. NO ONE had told him that before. TEACH. YOUR. BOYS. https://t.co/yrxjNRnfk5

— 🌹 Witch, Hunting 💀 (@adigoesswimming) May 20, 2018