retiran del mercado helados
H-E-B
retiran del mercado helados
H-E-B

Retiran de tiendas en Texas helados que podrían causar daños

Helados que podrían contener pedazos de metal

(NOTICIAS YA).- H-E-B está retirando del mercado helados que podrían contener pedazos de metal. Los posibles productos contaminados se encuentran en Texas y México.

Por fortuna no se reportan personas afectadas hasta el momento. En un comunicado, alertan al consumidor especialmente sobre los productos de las marcas EconoMax, Hill Country y Creamy Creations. Varios helados de estas marcas se realizaron con equipo que se quebró por lo que algunos pedazos de metal podrían aparecer en algunos productos.

LEE: FDA ALERTA SOBRE MEDICAMENTOS DE DENTICIÓN INSEGUROS Y PIDE SU RETIRO
Mencionan que todos los productos afectados que se encontraban en tiendas de Texas y México han sido retirados.

Sin embargo, alertan a que revise su nevera para verificar que no tenga alguno de los siguientes productos:

  • 4122092736

EconoMax Neopolitan

4 quarts

6/1/2019 – 6/23/2019

  • 4122092733

EconoMax Neopolitan

56 ounces

6/24/2019

  • 4122092734

EconoMax Vanilla

4 quarts

5/24/2019 – 6/17/19

  • 4122092731

EconoMax Vanilla

56 ounces

5/26/2019 – 5/27/019

  • 4122090944

Hill Country Fare Chocolate

4.5 quarts

6/24/2019

  • 4122092215

Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream

56 ounces

5/27/2019 – 5/28/2019

  • 4122090946

Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel 

4.5 quarts

6/7/2019- 6/8/2019

  • 4122090943

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan

4.5 quarts

6/3/2019 – 6/22/2019

  • 4122092212

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan

56 ounces

6/25/2019

  • 4122010102

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (México)

4.5 quarts

6/17/2019 – 6/18/2019

  • 4122090947

Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel

4.5 quarts

6/8/2019 – 6/9/2019

  • 4122090942

Hill Country Fare Vanilla

4.5 quarts

6/6/2019 – 6/7/2019

  • 4122083898

HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet

Quart

12/22/2018

  • 4122034607

HEB CC Lime Sherbet

Quart

11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018

  • 4122083895

HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet

Quart

11/28/2018

  • 4122083894

HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet

Quart

11/27/2018 – 11/28/2018

  • 4122083897

HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl

Quart

12/10/2018 – 12/11/2018

  • 4122097260

HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet

Quart

12/11/2018 – 12/12/2018

  • 4122083896

HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl

Quart

11/26/2018 – 11/27/2018

Si tiene alguno de los anteriores helados, se le pide que los regrese a la tienda. Cualquier otra pregunta puede comunicarse al servicio al cliente de H-E-B al 1-855-432-4438 de lunes a viernes de ocho de la mañana a ocho noche.

LEE: RETIRO OBLIGATORIO DE SUPLEMENTOS CON KRATOM POR BROTE DE SALMONELA

LEE: RETIRO MUNDIAL DE FÓRMULA PARA BEBÉS POR TEMOR DE SALMONELLA

 

 

 

 




Nuesotrs Héroes

Votar

Queremos saber qué está pasando en tu ciudad

Compártelo, es fácil

Sube tu contenido aqui