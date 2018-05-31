Retiran de tiendas en Texas helados que podrían causar daños

(NOTICIAS YA).- H-E-B está retirando del mercado helados que podrían contener pedazos de metal. Los posibles productos contaminados se encuentran en Texas y México.
Por fortuna no se reportan personas afectadas hasta el momento. En un comunicado, alertan al consumidor especialmente sobre los productos de las marcas EconoMax, Hill Country y Creamy Creations. Varios helados de estas marcas se realizaron con equipo que se quebró por lo que algunos pedazos de metal podrían aparecer en algunos productos.
Mencionan que todos los productos afectados que se encontraban en tiendas de Texas y México han sido retirados.
Sin embargo, alertan a que revise su nevera para verificar que no tenga alguno de los siguientes productos:
- 4122092736
EconoMax Neopolitan
4 quarts
6/1/2019 – 6/23/2019
- 4122092733
EconoMax Neopolitan
56 ounces
6/24/2019
- 4122092734
EconoMax Vanilla
4 quarts
5/24/2019 – 6/17/19
- 4122092731
EconoMax Vanilla
56 ounces
5/26/2019 – 5/27/019
- 4122090944
Hill Country Fare Chocolate
4.5 quarts
6/24/2019
- 4122092215
Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream
56 ounces
5/27/2019 – 5/28/2019
- 4122090946
Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel
4.5 quarts
6/7/2019- 6/8/2019
- 4122090943
Hill Country Fare Neopolitan
4.5 quarts
6/3/2019 – 6/22/2019
- 4122092212
Hill Country Fare Neopolitan
56 ounces
6/25/2019
- 4122010102
Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (México)
4.5 quarts
6/17/2019 – 6/18/2019
- 4122090947
Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel
4.5 quarts
6/8/2019 – 6/9/2019
- 4122090942
Hill Country Fare Vanilla
4.5 quarts
6/6/2019 – 6/7/2019
- 4122083898
HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet
Quart
12/22/2018
- 4122034607
HEB CC Lime Sherbet
Quart
11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018
- 4122083895
HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet
Quart
11/28/2018
- 4122083894
HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet
Quart
11/27/2018 – 11/28/2018
- 4122083897
HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl
Quart
12/10/2018 – 12/11/2018
- 4122097260
HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet
Quart
12/11/2018 – 12/12/2018
- 4122083896
HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl
Quart
11/26/2018 – 11/27/2018
Si tiene alguno de los anteriores helados, se le pide que los regrese a la tienda. Cualquier otra pregunta puede comunicarse al servicio al cliente de H-E-B al 1-855-432-4438 de lunes a viernes de ocho de la mañana a ocho noche.
