Policía confirma disparos durante maratón Rock n Roll de San Diego

San Diego PD confirmed that a woman was firing rounds & holding a gun to her mouth on the 8th floor of the parking garage, near San Diego Marathon.

1 officer accidentally shot himself.

The suspect is a female. She was taken into custody.pic.twitter.com/gSLUJYMhGI

— 🇺🇸 Trump Russia™🇷🇺 (@TrumpEra_2017) June 3, 2018