Video: lluvia deja inundaciones, carreteras y puentes dañados en DMV

Flooding Road Closure – PGFD Tech Rescue – Swift Water Team on the way to assist 1 person out of a stalled vehicle in high water on WB Route 50 at Columbia Park Road in Cheverly. Route 50 is closed in both directions until water recedes. Image by #PGFD AFC Wargo pic.twitter.com/23VLp0slsr

— Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) June 3, 2018