FOTOS: Realizan sesión de fotos de boda con incendio “416 fire” de fondo

(NOTICIAS YA).- Una pareja que se casó en Colorado, tendrá un exclusivo y único álbum de bodas.
Michael y Sara Kramer, tomaron sus fotos de boda con el incendio “416 fire” como fondo.
Una foto compartida en Instagram, muestra la enorme columna de humo por el fuego que se eleva desde las montañas detrás de la pareja que posa dándose un beso.
“Nos sentimos absolutamente impresionados por nuestros amigos, familiares, fotógrafos y vendedores que hicieron realidad esta increíble boda. El “416 fire” nos obligó a cambiar de lugar en último minuto y fu un poco agitado” dijo la pareja en una publicación de Instagram.
We are in absolute awe of our friends, family, photographer, and vendors who made this incredible wedding come to life. The 416 fire forced us to change venues last minute and it was a little hectic. Thank you to the firefighters working hard to keep the Durango community safe, we are so grateful. What an unbelievable weekend. Please consider donating to the community! Monetary donations are being accepted by the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado for their Community Emergency Relief Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado; P.O. Box 1673; Durango, CO 81302.By PayPal or credit card at the foundation’s website. Please see the @durango_herald for more information on how you can support firefighters and evacuees. Durango and Silverton are incredible places to visit and are still open for business! Our guests came from around the country for our wedding and had fun rafting the Animas River, hiking, enjoying delicious food from the many restaurants in town, biking to breweries, exploring down town shops, and staying in some unique historic hotels. Support these communities in need! @alexihubbellphotography #durango #416fire #durangowedding #silverton
La pareja mostró su gratitud a las cuadrillas que trabajan para apagar el fuego.
El fotógrafo que también compartió las imágenes, aclaró que el propósito no es glorificar la situación del incendio en Durango, Colorado, o minimizar el impacto que ha tenido en la ciudad y en las familias que han sido evacuadas.
I want to give a huge thank you to the fire fighters on the ground trying to contain this thing! Sara and Michael were supposed to be married at Cascade Village but had to change venues to a family home on CR 250 at the last minute. I know the crews out there are working extremely hard to protect this valley and the homes in it, including the one we were at last night. From all of us at Alexi Hubbell Photography and the entire Carver, Kramer, and McLaughlin families, thank you for your service! Note: this photo is not meant to glorify the situation here in Durango or minimize the impact it is having on our town and the economy or what the families that have been evacuated are going through. We fully understand everyone’s pain. We are in this together! Please spread the word that Durango and Silverton depend on tourist dollars in the summertime to survive. Those downtowns are not threatened by the fire and need your business! Monetary donations are being accepted by the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado for their Community Emergency Relief Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado; P.O. Box 1673; Durango, CO 81302.By PayPal or credit card at the foundation’s website. Please see the @durango_herald for more information on how you can support firefighters and evacuees. #416fire
Alexi Hubbell Photography, destacó el trabajo de los bomberos y las autoridades, y dijo que la comunidad esta unida en el dolor ante este difícil fenómeno. También pidió a todos correr la voz y alentar a las personas a hacer donaciones para la comunidad.
Hasta el momento, el incendio al norte de Durango ha quemado más de 23,000 acres.