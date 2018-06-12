FOTOS: Realizan sesión de fotos de boda con incendio “416 fire” de fondo

We are in absolute awe of our friends, family, photographer, and vendors who made this incredible wedding come to life. The 416 fire forced us to change venues last minute and it was a little hectic. Thank you to the firefighters working hard to keep the Durango community safe, we are so grateful. What an unbelievable weekend. Please consider donating to the community! Monetary donations are being accepted by the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado for their Community Emergency Relief Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado; P.O. Box 1673; Durango, CO 81302.By PayPal or credit card at the foundation’s website. Please see the @durango_herald for more information on how you can support firefighters and evacuees. Durango and Silverton are incredible places to visit and are still open for business! Our guests came from around the country for our wedding and had fun rafting the Animas River, hiking, enjoying delicious food from the many restaurants in town, biking to breweries, exploring down town shops, and staying in some unique historic hotels. Support these communities in need! @alexihubbellphotography #durango #416fire #durangowedding #silverton

