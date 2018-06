Un muerto y 2 heridos tras disputa sobre un perro en el condado Polk

PCSO is conducting a shooting investigation in #FortMeade this evening w/3 victims & the shooter in custody – occ'd @ 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of 3rd St SW. Briefing @ 9 pm @ media staging area, intersection of 3rd St SW and Palmetto St South. Sheriff Judd & PIO on-scene

— Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 19, 2018