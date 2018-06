VIDEO: Asesinan a joven hispano al confundirlo con alguien más

this is the person we lost. not a gang member or someone who deserved it, as the news is currently portraying him right now. he was innocent and sweet. 🧡 spread this pic to let everyone see who we actually lost. the 45 will miss you forever 💔😪 @NYPD45Pct #justiceforjunior pic.twitter.com/uNSXgN0Weg

— Kemani Scott (@kemaniiiii) June 23, 2018