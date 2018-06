Derrame de aceite provoca accidentes y cierre de carriles en la I-215

#trafficalert oil spill on IR215 WB at Decatur. 3 separate crashes have occured. No serious injuries but westbound Southern Beltway traffic being diverted onto the IR15. Expect delays in the area. No time frame yet as to when the highway will reopen. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhp

— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 29, 2018