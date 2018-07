VIDEO: Se forma la tormenta tropical Beryl en el Atlántico

Tropical Depression #Two is expected to degenerate into an open trough east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend. Locally heavy rains and gusty winds will still be possible over portions of the Leeward Islands by Sunday and Monday. https://t.co/VV7ZCJ8c7O? pic.twitter.com/YtVRomyjxL

— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 5, 2018