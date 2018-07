Apuñala a su pareja y secuestra a los niños de 9 años y 18 meses

AMBER Alert issued for two children, 9-year-old Kingston Perry and 18-month-old Karina Perry. Suspect is biological father, Dwight Perry. Driving 2016 Blue Toyota Camry w/ MD tags: 5DF8922. Call 911 with info. Add'l info: https://t.co/E9mUgZHvwh #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/dwrwfgQ5jw

— Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) July 10, 2018