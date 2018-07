Arrestan a dos hombres que dirigían red de prostitución en Sterling

Two VA men arrested after nearly 12-month long investigation by LCSO, @FBIChild Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force w/ assistance from @FairfaxCountyPDinto suspected prostitution ring operating out of a residence in Sterling. https://t.co/ymOrUKPXLg pic.twitter.com/cq5SBjpKf9

— Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 10, 2018