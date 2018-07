Niña de 3 años no supo responder a “su abogada” de qué país era

Today my client was excited to push the elevator buttons on the way to her first deportation hearing. Afterwards I congratulated her on tying her shoes by herself. She's 6 and @TheJusticeDept thinks she should only get a lawyer if she can pay for one https://t.co/e6fSuTKHIe

— Laura Barrera, Esq. (@abogada_laura) February 26, 2018