Con mirada vacía y sin querer abrazarlo se reúnen tras 2 meses separados

Hermelindo waits at a lounge set up by the airline. Surrounded by first class luxury & fancy coffee table books all the father can think of is his son. He cried & prays & sets a timer to track the minutes. He sees a photo of an aircraft & asks if that’s how big his son’s plane is pic.twitter.com/CfitwWajsh

— Esmeralda Bermudez 🦅 (@LATbermudez) July 15, 2018