Incendios en Alexandria dejan a decenas de personas desplazadas

Cause of this morning’s highrise building fire is undetermined & still under investigation. 2 units have been deemed unfit for habitation – #212 where the fire originated and #112 which sustained moderate water damage from above unit. Total damage to structure estimated at $350K. pic.twitter.com/vOYGR9obEv

