“Murió Mr. Bean” dice noticia falsa que busca robar tus datos

My favorites comedian or entertainer of all time I grow up watching her on TV this is the power of the man that he give smile on face of the world without saying a word #R.I.P #mrbean #rowanatkinson #rowansebastianatkinson #johnnyenglish @MrBean pic.twitter.com/eiVO85uOqa

— Māyâñk Bhørïyā (@MayankBhoriya) July 19, 2018