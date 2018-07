Estudiante de 20 años salió a correr y nunca volvió, hay pocas pistas

URGENT: My wife’s cousin, Mollie Tibbetts, has been missing since Wed., July 18.

She’ll be a sophomore at the @uiowa & is home for summer break in Brooklyn, IA. It is so unlike her to be out of touch

from family and friends.

Please RT so we can spread the word. Thank you. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jjn9v9ZIHk

— Brian Wagner (@BrianRWagner) July 21, 2018