Bombero muere tras incendio provocado por un rayo en Maryland

Incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of a Howard County firefighter as he bravely worked to save others' lives. The First Lady and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to his family, fellow firefighters, and loved ones as we mourn the loss of a hero. https://t.co/TS2xqTesrE

— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 23, 2018