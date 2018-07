Accidentes y actos violentos dejan muertos y heridos en el DMV

UPDATE: Officers were initially called to the 6300 blk of Fairfax National Way for a burglary. Preliminarily, it appears the homeowner confronted a man on his property. Gunshots were fired by the homeowner & the man was struck. He is in non-life threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/wVpL40QS3f

— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 30, 2018