VIDEO: Sujeto intenta explotar estación de gasolina en Nueva York

WANTED: Male suspect for arson. At 1:50am on Monday July 30, the suspect filled a portable can with gasoline and lit it on fire with a piece of paper in front of the 7-Eleven on Richmond Ave #StatenIsland. A 21-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of it. Call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/7hyX9hrtNu

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 31, 2018