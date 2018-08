FOTOS: Melania se disfraza de jardinera y florecen los memes

1) poor choice of clothing for garden

2) Even if I was rich, I would never wear a $600 blouse to garden (good way to spoil the garment)

3) Gloves do not look like proper gardening ones

4) long hair untied- saftey hazard. #Melania #melaniatrump #balmain pic.twitter.com/rYSq2bm9wO

— Princess TigerlilyAthena the socialite 🍰🍸❤ (@TigerlilyAthena) August 1, 2018