Niña murió por lluvias en el DMV que también dejan daños y rescates

At 9:51 am, crews responded to report of 2 trapped motorists on Browns Mill Rd over Difficult Run in Vienna area of @fairfaxcounty. Driver followed 2 other cars into rapidly moving and rising water after another driver removed previously installed protective barrier #news pic.twitter.com/4vCeah46xQ

— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) August 1, 2018