Pareja acusada de torturar y abusar niños que estaban bajo su cuidado

#BREAKING: State troopers in Towanda arrested Shyann Hills and Jakayo Frye this afternoon. According to police, the couple forced a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old to drink their own urine. This is their trailer off Crimson Maple Drive in Rome. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/fpOCduf8bM

— Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) August 1, 2018