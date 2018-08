Muere bebé al ser olvidado por su padre dentro de un carro

Another seasonably warm day ahead across the area. Look for highs today in the upper 80s to low 90s under a partly sunny sky. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers & storms this afternoon, but overall lower than the past few days. Have a great day! #vawx #mdwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BnRHkakr7d

— NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 9, 2018