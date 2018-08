Cervecería lanza bebida inspirada en In-N-Out, pero sin avisarles

Just to be perfectly clear, we are not releasing this can tomorrow. We will be releasing the stout in a different package and serving in n out to the first 100 guests at 4. 12 cases are going to the distillery, 12 to @sevenstillshardfrescostaproom and five cases are going to the @sevenstillsnobhill. Cans are $10 each of four for $36, limit 8pp. The beer is a barrel aged imperial stout with vanilla chocolate and strawberries added and clocks in at 13.5%. We are also releasing six unique variants at our locations and several bars in the bay. 15 cases also made it out to distro around sf with a limit of one case per account so make sure to grab one if you see it on the shelf #yeezus2020

